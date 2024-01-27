Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Education Qualification, Early Life
Manoj Jarange-Patil has been actively involved in the Maratha agitation in Maharashtra for several years.
He hails from Matori village in the Beed district.
Patil shifted his base to Ankush Nagar village in Jalna district, where he now lives with his family.
Manoj Patil is a 12th-grade dropout and comes from a humble background.
After leaving his education midway, he started working at a local hotel.
While working at the hotel, he became engaged in Maratha community activities.
He led the Maratha agitation in the Jalna district between 2016 and 2018.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Unknown Facts About Bihar CM Nitish Kumar