Mauritius PM Jugnauth Offers 'Pind Daan' In Varanasi
12 Sep, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Monday performed the "Pind Daan" of his father-in-law at the Dashashwamedh Ghat here.
Three Brahmins performed the "Pind Daan" with Vedic chanting.
After the darshan and puja, Sunil Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, presented him a wooden model as a memento.
Mauritius Prime Minister Jugnauth had also visited Varanasi last year in April and in January 2019. His ancestors are said to be natives of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.
Jugnauth landed at the Varanasi airport on Monday morning and his convoy reached Hotel Taj, where he was given a grand welcome with a cultural programme by the artistes of cultural groups.
