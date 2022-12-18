Anita Kundu received the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award two years ago.
In 2017, Anita Kundu scaled Everest from the China side and in 2019, as the leader of an expedition, she again summited Everest.
In 2008, Anita Kundu joined the police service and expressed her desire to become a mountaineer to her senior officers.
Anita Kundu got herself enrolled in advanced mountain climbing courses and underwent training to survive in adverse conditions in high altitudes, even without food or water.
Anita Kundu climbed Mount Everest for the first time in 2013 from the Nepal side.
