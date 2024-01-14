Milind Deora Education Qualification, Early Life
Milind Deora has resigned from Congress and is expected to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
His resignation marks the end of his family's 50-year association with the grand old party.
Deora entered politics at the age of 27 and is one of the youngest members of 15th Lok Sabha.
He won Mumbai South seat during the 2004 and 2009 elections.
Milind Deora completed his BBA from Questrom School of Business at Boston University.
Before entering politics, he worked in the private sector in the United States and India.
He established digital public-private partnerships to give poor children free access to IT-enabled education.
