Kalyan Banerjee’s Education Qualification, Net Worth
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has gone viral after he mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in Parliament premises.
Amid BJP’s outrage and Dhankhar’s reaction, Banerjee stated that he had not “intended to hurt anyone".
Education Qualification: B.Com, LL.B Educated at Bankura Samilani College, Bankura and Ranchi Law College.
Net Worth: Banerjee’s net worth is estimated approx. Rs 17.04 crores with assets totalling Rs 17.6 crores (data ECI 2019).
Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking the Vice President while Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the video of the same.
Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed pain over Banerjee mimicking him during a protest in Parliament premises.
PM Modi also spoke to Vice President, expressing deep concern about the theatrical behaviour exhibited by MPs.
