Mizoram Foundation Day: Check Out These Interesting Facts About Mizoram
20 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Mizoram -Initially known as the Lushai Hills, ‘Mi’ of Mizoram means people, ‘zo’ means hills and ‘ram’ means country, hence Mizoram means 'the country of people living in hills'
It received its statehood on 20 jan 1987
Peviously a part of Assam, it was carved out as a UT in 1972
It is the 23rd state of the Union Of India
Designated with statehood by the 53rd amendment of 1986, by Signing the Mizoram peace accord
Cheraw is the traditional dance form of Mizoram
Approximately one-third of the population of Mizoram lives in Aizwal (capital of Mizoram)
Declared as the happiest state of India by the Management Development Institute of Gurugram
As of 2011, Mizoram has the Second highest Literacy Rate in India
As of 2023 Mizoram is the 2nd least populated state with a population of 13 lakh (approx)
