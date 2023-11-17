5 Most Beautiful Royal Princesses in Indian History
17 Nov, 2023
Maharani Gayatri Devi: Ranked as the “Most Beautiful Woman in the World” in the 60’s, by Vogue Magazine. Late Rajmata Gayatri Devi was the Maharani of Jaipur from 1939 to 1970.
Indira Raje of Baroda: Maharani of Cooch Behar, was a stunningly beautiful woman and prominent socialite.
Indira Raje of Baroda was engaged to the Scindia of Gwalior, but in defiance of her parents’ wishes and royal protocol, at 18 she eloped with her sweetheart, Prince Jitendra of Cooch Behar.
Princess Niloufer Of Hyderabad: Born in Istanbul, Princess Niloufer of Ottoman ancestry became an Indian royal by virtue of marriage – she wed Prince Moazzam Jah, the second son of the Nizam of Hyderabad in 1931 (they divorced in 1952).
She was considered among the 10 most beautiful women in the world and movie offers came her way often. Post her divorce she moved to Paris, where she died in 1989 and they named another hospital after her.
Sita Devi of Baroda: Probably one of the most colorful royals in Indian history was Maharani Sita Devi Sahib of Baroda, christened the ‘Indian Wallis Simpson’.
Daughter of Zamindar of Pithapuram married the Zamindar of Vayyur and bore him three children. But in 1943, she met and was smitten by Maharaja Pratap Singh Gaekwar of Baroda. Sita Devi left her first husband and married the Maharaja.
Sita Devi of Kapurthala: Born the daughter of a zamindar, she was married at the age of 13 to a younger son of the Sikh Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala.
