Most Expensive Cars Own by Indian Politicians
27 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, an actor and politician, owns a Lamborghini Gallardo among several other luxury cars.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, civil aviation minister, owns property assets worth Rs 2,970 crores and has a BMW from the 1960s.
Pramod Madhwaraj, a Congress MLA from Udupi in Karnataka, owns a Rolls Royce Ghost that costs around Rs 5.8 crore.
Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy owns a Jaguar XJ L worth Rs 2 crore.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of MK Stalin, has a collection of expensive cars like Maserati GranTurismo, Porsche Cayenne and Hummer SUV.
Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, owns properties worth over Rs 600 crore.
Chiranjeevi, actor and politician, own expensive cars like Rolls Royce Phantom, Aston Martin Vantage V8, Mercedes Benz and Range Rover.
Congress MLA Priya Krishna owns 18 vehicles, including Bemi Dozer, Mantego and Benz GL.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a politician, has an exquisite car collection including Ferrari Dino, Murcielago Barchettas, a Ferrari 355 F1 Spyder, E50 BMW M5.
BJP MLA Ram Kadam own a fleet of expensive cars like Mercedes E350 Cabriolet, Jaguar XJ L, Rolls Royce Ghost and a Bentley.
