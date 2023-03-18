The Visakhapatnam-Araku Vallery route via NH 516E passes through the Eastern Ghats of India. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
18 Mar, 2023
Experience the heavenly Shillong-Cherrapunjee drive via SH 5 as you pass the through the hilly loops and mist-shrouded valleys. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
18 Mar, 2023
The drive from Assam's Guwahati to Tawang via NH13 can be challenging after you enter in Arunachal Pradesh border due to the altitude but it will be worth the visit. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
18 Mar, 2023
The Gangtok-Nathu-La-Pass highway is one of the most scenic mountains roads that you need to visit once in lifetime. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
18 Mar, 2023
You need to drive on the Asian Highway 47 from Mumbai to Goa to witness the stunning greenery and the grand road. (Photo: Pixabay)
18 Mar, 2023
The drive from Chennai is Puducheery (Pondicherry), that is also known as the East Coast Road, is every traveler's dream with breathtaking ocean view and pine trees. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
18 Mar, 2023
