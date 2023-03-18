Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley

The Visakhapatnam-Araku Vallery route via NH 516E passes through the Eastern Ghats of India. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Snigdha Choudhury

Shillong To Cherrapunjee

Experience the heavenly Shillong-Cherrapunjee drive via SH 5 as you pass the through the hilly loops and mist-shrouded valleys. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Guwahati to Tawang

The drive from Assam's Guwahati to Tawang via NH13 can be challenging after you enter in Arunachal Pradesh border due to the altitude but it will be worth the visit. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Gangtok to Nathu-La Pass

The Gangtok-Nathu-La-Pass highway is one of the most scenic mountains roads that you need to visit once in lifetime. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai to Goa

You need to drive on the Asian Highway 47 from Mumbai to Goa to witness the stunning greenery and the grand road. (Photo: Pixabay)

Chennai to Puducherry

The drive from Chennai is Puducheery (Pondicherry), that is also known as the East Coast Road, is every traveler's dream with breathtaking ocean view and pine trees. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

