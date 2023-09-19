MotoGP Bharat 2023- Schedule, Tickets Price, Registration and Participants- In Pics
MotoGP Bharat is all set to feature for the very 1st time in India, Uttar Pradesh.
Moto GP Bharat will be taking place in Buddh International Circuit, located in Greater Noida.
The Indian Oil Grand Prix will be a 3 day event starting from September 22 to 24.
You can book tickets on Book My Show, or from the official website of MOTO GP.
The tickets for Indian Oil Grand Prix starts from Rs 800.
The luxurious stands of the Indian Oil GP starts from Rs1,80,000.
The Moto GP Bharat will be also featuring Moto 2, Moto 3, and Moto GP races as well.
Currently the Italian Moto GP rider, Pecco Bagnaia from Ducati Lenovo team is leading the MOTO GP championship.
The main race of Moto GP race is set to begin on September 24 from 15:30 hrs.
Moto GP Bharat will be featuring rookies and legends like Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Fancesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Aleix Espagaro and Jack Miller.
