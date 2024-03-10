Mukesh Ambani Ancestral Home In Chorwad - INSIDE Pics
10 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Mukesh Ambani and his family live in Mumbai, in one of the most expensive houses of the world - Antillia.
But did you know that the Reliance Chairman's ancestral home is in Chorwad, Junagadh, in Gujarat.
The ancestral home of the Ambanis has now been transformed into a museum - Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial.
In the pictures, you'd notice that most of it is painted white and its massive structure is beautifully highlighted in shades of white.
The Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial, as it is now called, is surrounded by nature with gardens and plants both inside and outside.
The ancestral home of the Ambanis is a grand two-storey mansion and its architecture is quite traditional.
The ancestral home was converted into a memorial in the year 2011 and the entire family came together for the rituals.
This is the place where Dhirubhai Ambani spent his childhood and earlier, it was known as 'Mangarolvalano Delo'.
The mansion is said to have been divided into two parts, one just for the usage of the family and one for the public.
