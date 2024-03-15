Mumbai To Varanasi: How India’s Top Railway Station Will Look After 100 Years - AI Photos

15 Mar, 2024

Joy Pillai

Dadar (DR): The station looks clean, stunning and build to handle hyperloop trains.

Thane (TNA): Looks like thane station has not changed even after 100 years.

Kalyan Junction (KYN): New railway tracks at Kalyan Junction are capable for high speed trains.

Nasik Road (NK): Nasik station looks stunning in the AI generated image.

Jabalpur (JBP): Hyperloop train can be seen at the Jabalpur railway station in the AI imaginary.

Manikpur Junction (MKP): AI imagined this railway station in middle of the city.

Mirzapur (MZP): High-speed trains are running at Mirzapur station.

Katni (KTE): Katni station gives a vibe of a futuristic Hollywood movie.

