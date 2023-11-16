Every year, National Press Day is observed on November 16 in India to celebrate the importance of a free and responsible press in a democratic society.
16 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The Top 10 Best Countries For Press Freedom.
World Press Freedom Index 2023|According to the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Norway ranked 1st among the 180 countries with a score of 95.18.
World Press Freedom Index 2023|According to the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Ireland ranked second among the 180 countries with a score of 89.91.
World Press Freedom Index 2023|According to the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Denmark ranked third among the 180 countries with a score of 89.48.
According to the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Sweden ranked fourth among the 180 countries with a score of 88.15.
According to the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Finland ranked fifth among the 180 countries with a score of 87.94.
According to the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF),
Netherlands ranked sixth among the 180 countries with a score of 87.
Lithuania ranked seventh among the 180 countries with a score of 86.79, as per the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Estonia ranked eighth among the 180 countries with a score of 85.31, as per the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Portugal ranked ninth among the 180 countries with a score of 84.6, as per the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Timor-Leste ranked tenth among the 180 countries with a score of 84.49, as per the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
