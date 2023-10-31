National Unity Day 2023: Top 10 Inspirational Quotes By Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 'The Iron Man of India'
“Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties.”
“My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country.”
“Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word, and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be a measure of our success.”
“Faith is of no evil in the absence of strength. Faith and strength are both essential to accomplishing any great work.”
“Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.”
“The war started by Mahatmaji is against two things – the Government and secondly against oneself. The former kind of war is closed, but the latter shall never cease. It is meant for self-purification.”
“Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit.”
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel inspirational quotes (8)
“A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice and the other we fight against our own weaknesses.”
“No distinctions of caste and creed should hamper us. All are the sons and daughters of India. We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help.”
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter