Why is Navy Day Celebrated?

The significance of the day to raise awareness about Indian Navy's triumph in Operation Trident 1971, Indo-Pak war.

04 Dec, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Operation Trident

Operation was launched at the Karanchi harbour on December 4.

04 Dec, 2022

Indo Pak War 1971

Navy used anti ship missiles for the first time during Operation Trident and also dispatched 3 missile boats, Nirghat, Veer, and Nipat

04 Dec, 2022

Navy Day Celebration

On this day, Navy displays its rich and astounding maritime skills

04 Dec, 2022

First Celebration Out Of Capital

For the first time ever Navy Day is being celebrated out of the capital Delhi, and in Vishakhapatanam

04 Dec, 2022

Navy Celebration In Mumbai

Western Commands gathers Naval band for the ceremony by Gateway of India

04 Dec, 2022

Motto Of Indian Navy

In Hindi the motto says, 'Sam No Varunah,' meaning- be auspicious unto us Lord Varuna,

04 Dec, 2022

Indian Navy History

Earlier the force was Britisher's Royal Navy that later took title of Indian Navy in 1950

04 Dec, 2022

Father of Indian Navy

Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is regarded as the Father of the Indian Navy.

04 Dec, 2022

Navy Week

Indian Navy week is celebrated from December 1 to December 7

04 Dec, 2022

