The significance of the day to raise awareness about Indian Navy's triumph in Operation Trident 1971, Indo-Pak war.
04 Dec, 2022
Operation was launched at the Karanchi harbour on December 4.
04 Dec, 2022
Navy used anti ship missiles for the first time during Operation Trident and also dispatched 3 missile boats, Nirghat, Veer, and Nipat
04 Dec, 2022
On this day, Navy displays its rich and astounding maritime skills
04 Dec, 2022
For the first time ever Navy Day is being celebrated out of the capital Delhi, and in Vishakhapatanam
04 Dec, 2022
Western Commands gathers Naval band for the ceremony by Gateway of India
04 Dec, 2022
In Hindi the motto says, 'Sam No Varunah,' meaning- be auspicious unto us Lord Varuna,
04 Dec, 2022
Earlier the force was Britisher's Royal Navy that later took title of Indian Navy in 1950
04 Dec, 2022
Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is regarded as the Father of the Indian Navy.
04 Dec, 2022
Indian Navy week is celebrated from December 1 to December 7
04 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!