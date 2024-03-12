Nayab Singh Saini Educational Qualifications
12 Mar, 2024
Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini will become the next chief minister of Haryana after Khattar's resignation.
Nayab Singh Saini is an MP from Kurukshetra, who hails from the OBC community.
Nayab Singh Saini was appointed as the state president of Haryana BJP in October last year.
Saini was born in a small village of Mizapur Majra in Ambala on 25 January 1970.
Saini completed his higher education from BR Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur.
Saini also completed BA and LLB degrees from Ch. Charan Singh University in Meerut.
Saini joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at the time when he met Manohar Lal Khattar.
Saini has in 2014 won the assembly election and was elected as state minister of Haryana.
Saini in 2019 Lok Sabha elections defeated rival Nirmal Singh of the Congress with over 3.83 lakh votes.
Saini became MLA for the first time in 2014 and is a confidante of Manohar Lal Khattar.
