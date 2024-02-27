Anant Ambani's To-Be-Wife Radhika Merchant Lesser Known Facts
27 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Anant Ambani's fiance, Radhika Merchant is a businesswoman and a trained classical dancer.
Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter ot Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, the founders and owners of Encore Healthcare.
Radhika Merchant has an elder sister, Anjali Merchant who is married to a businessman and partner at EY, Akash Mehta.
Schooled in Mumbai, Radhika Merchant graduated with a BA in Political Science from NY University.
She returned to India and interned at the consulting firm Desai & Diwanji and then joined Isprava, a Mumbai-based real estate company, as a sales and marketing executive.
And then a year later, moved to Encore Healthcare, her parents' pharmaceutical company.
Radhika is a director on the board and is also keenly interested in animal welfare, economic empowerment, human rights, education and social service.
A trained Bharatnatyam dancer, Radhika Merchant performed her Arangetram in June 2022, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.
Radhika Merchant got engaged to Anant Ambani in December 2022, at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.
