Nita Ambani Childhood Photos
13 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
A trained Bharatnatyam dancer, here you can see Nita Ambani in a Bharatnatyam pose.
Nita Ambani is the wife of Mukesh Ambani and is a businesswoman and philanthropist herself.
In this photograph too, Nita Ambani can be seen dancing, with the statue of Nataraja behind her.
Chairperson and Founder of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani's association with Indian classical dance goes back a long way.
These are photos from Nita Ambani's childhood but its easy to recognise her; her facial expressions are beautiful in this photo.
Nita Ambani still likes to dance and most recently, she performed at her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions held in Jamnagar.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hyderabad Liberation Day: 10 Interesting Facts