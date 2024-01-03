Nita Ambani Photos With Kokilaben Ambani
03 Jan, 2024
Nita Ambani and her mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani live together in Antilia.
It appears that the 'Ambani Saas-Bahu' share a great bond with each other.
Nita Ambani and her mother-in-law can be seen praying to God in this photograph.
A beautiful picture, this has Kokilaben Ambani with her son Mukesh Ambani and her daughter-in-law Nita Ambani.
Kokilaben Ambani and her daughter-in-law look lovely in different shades of the same colour; they seem to be involved in something.
'Saas-Bahu' Kokilaben Ambani and Nita Ambani are all smiles in this picture, with the former dressed in her favourite colour pink.
Nita Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani are perfectly colour-coordinated in pink and look extremely beautiful in this photograph.
