Nita Ambani Photos With Kokilaben Ambani

03 Jan, 2024

Nita Ambani and her mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani live together in Antilia.

It appears that the 'Ambani Saas-Bahu' share a great bond with each other.

Nita Ambani and her mother-in-law can be seen praying to God in this photograph.

A beautiful picture, this has Kokilaben Ambani with her son Mukesh Ambani and her daughter-in-law Nita Ambani.

Kokilaben Ambani and her daughter-in-law look lovely in different shades of the same colour; they seem to be involved in something.

'Saas-Bahu' Kokilaben Ambani and Nita Ambani are all smiles in this picture, with the former dressed in her favourite colour pink.

Nita Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani are perfectly colour-coordinated in pink and look extremely beautiful in this photograph.

