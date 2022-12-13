The registration of a pet made mandatory besides provisions of fine/penalty have also been made in case of violations.
If a family adopts around 10 stray dogs, then they will get a rebate on the registration fee and free vaccination
A policy of sterilisation of stray dogs with certificates along with rabies vaccination will come into effect.
A toll-free number will be issued to complain about aggressive dogs.
Feeding zones will be set up with a board indicating that it will not be allowed in common areas or anyone’s house.
Pet owners will have to keep their pets leashed while taking them out.
