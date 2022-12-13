Registration of Pets

The registration of a pet made mandatory besides provisions of fine/penalty have also been made in case of violations.

12 Dec, 2022

Rebate on Registration

If a family adopts around 10 stray dogs, then they will get a rebate on the registration fee and free vaccination

12 Dec, 2022

Sterilisation of stray dogs

A policy of sterilisation of stray dogs with certificates along with rabies vaccination will come into effect.

12 Dec, 2022

Toll Free Number

A toll-free number will be issued to complain about aggressive dogs.

12 Dec, 2022

Feeding Zones To Be Set Up

Feeding zones will be set up with a board indicating that it will not be allowed in common areas or anyone’s house.

12 Dec, 2022

Pets To Be Leashed Outside

Pet owners will have to keep their pets leashed while taking them out.

12 Dec, 2022

