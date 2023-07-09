Heavy continous rainfall for two days caused waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram
09 Jul, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Gurugram received 71 mm rainfall till 8am on Sunday.
Rajiv Chowk underpass has been closed for commuters due to waterlogging in Gurugram
Waterlogging was witnessed in low-lying houses in DLF phases 1 and 3, Sector 4, 5, Palam Vihar
Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR and has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of the region.
Chandigarh on Sunday marked the wettest day in 70 years
IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain for Delhi, Haryana, HP, Uttarakhand
12 people died in the past two days as heavy rain flooded several parts of north India.
Delhi recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, highest in single day in July since 1982.
Woman, Daughter Killed As Roof of House Collapses Due to Rain in Muzaffarnagar
