Not Taken COVID Booster Shot Yet? Check Step By Step Guide to book your appointment via CoWIN app

Sumaila Zaman

Open CoWIN Official Website

To book vaccination from CoWIN, open the official website on any smartphone or web browser.

Login Using Your Registered Mobile Number

Log into the website using your registered mobile number.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Previous COVID doses Record

If you have received both doses, the CoWIN portal will display that information along with your certificates, vaccination date, and booster dose date.(Freepik.com)

Take a booster shot 9 months after the second dose.

One can take a booster shot 9 months after the second dose. The date of the booster/precautionary dose will be listed on the CoWIN portal.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Schedule Your Booster Shot

If you are eligible for a booster shot, then click on the Schedule option next to the option.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Enter Pincode/ district name

Enter your Pincode or district name to find available vaccination centres.(Freepik.com)

Book your appointment

Now check the available vaccination centre. To book an appointment, select the date and time, and make the payment.(Freepik.com)

Pay

If you are booking appointments from private centres then you are required to pay for the dose.

