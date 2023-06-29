NUPPL Changing India's Eduscape Like Never-Before
DAV-NUPPL Public School is an English-medium school that was established in 2020. The school is affiliated with the CBSE
Primary goal of DAV-NUPPL Public School is to deliver high-quality education to students taking into account their physical, mental, emotional, social & spiritual well-being.
The school offers children a variety of infrastructural facilities such as a science lab, computer lab, math lab, library hall, craft space, music, dance room and so on.
DAV NUPPL's journey begins by illuminating the route of its students from Nursery to VII. The school will be upgraded to class XII in the academic year.
Through a highly experienced and talented work force and state-of-the-art facilities, DAV-NUPPL delivers one of the top quality educations to students in both academics and co-curricular activities.
DAV-NUPPL has a sports ground where students enjoy various sports activities such as volleyball, badminton, and football, as well school also provide all the necessary equipment.
An additional benefit of DAV-NUPPL school is the smart classrooms that promote education via audio-visual tools.
The school has well-maintained toilets for both girls and boys.
In order to ensure surveillance, CCTV cameras have been installed across the school campus.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rani Kamalapati To Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express Train Ticket Fare For AC Chair