Odisha Train Tragedy: Check 10 Horrific Images Of Coromandel Express Accident

Over 230 people have died and around 900 were injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed and hit a goods train at Bahanaga station in Balasore district of Odisha.
Many passengers were trapped in the overturned coaches of the superfast train.
Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel.
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement. The Commissioner Railway Safety comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from under the derailed coaches. "Some of the scenes at the site were too gory to describe," said a passenger.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in the wake of the deadly triple train crash.
All government and private hospitals have been put on alert in the nearby districts, including the AIIMS at Bhubaneswar.
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
So far, 18 long-distance trains have been cancelled due to the accident, which happened on the Howrah-Chennai main line in the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Interesting Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj