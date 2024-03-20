The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha for the next 24 hours.
Heavy rain lashed many parts of the state on Wednesday.
The IMD has issued orange alert for lightning, thunderstorm and rain in nine districts of the state. The IMD has issued orange alert for lightning, thunderstorm and rain in nine districts of the state.
Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Subarnapur and Boudh witnessed heavy rainfall.
Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Ganjam received heavy rains on Wednesday.
72.2 mm of rainfall was recorded at Gandia in Dhenkanal district after Bhuban (70 mm) and Armallick (68 mm).
Over 9 districts such as Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Subarnapur and Boudh will receive rainfall on Thursday.
Rainfall is also expected in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are also witnessing heavy rainfall till March 21.
Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience light to moderate rain during this period.
