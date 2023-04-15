5 Oldest Trains In India
15 Apr, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Punjab Mail on its first journey from Ballard Pier Mole station on June 1, 1912. (Photo: Twitter)
On Septembr 1 in 1928, Frontier Mail made its debut journey. (Photo: Twitter)
Grand Trunk Express started its first journey in 1930. (Photo: Twitter)
Mumbai-Pune Mail first began its operation in 1929. (Photo: Twitter)
Kalka Mail first began its first train journey in 1866 as the 'East Indian Railway Mail'. (Photo: Twitter)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Yoga Poses to Energize Your Body For Summer