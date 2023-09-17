A view of the Bharat Mandapam convention centre at Pragati Maidan.
17 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
A view of the Bharat Mandapam convention centre at Pragati Maidan.
International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex 'Bharat Mandapam', at Pragati Maidan.
A view of the Bharat Mandapam convention centre.
India Gate illuminates in tri-colour near Kartavya Path.
New Parliament House was constructed as part of India's Central Vista Redevelopment Project.
New Parliament House was inaugurated on 28 May 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Parliament House will begin the official business during the Parliament Special Session, on 19 September 2023.
New Parliament House crosses the Central Vista.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Important Policies Launched by PM Modi