Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge

The 2.07 km long Pamban rail sea bridge in Tamil Nadu will connect the holy Rameswaram on Pamban island to mainland India.
Built at the cost of around Rs 540 crore, the new Pamban Bridge will facilitate the movement of ships across the railway bridge.
According to the Construction World report, the trains will be able to run at a faster speed on this dual-track state-of-the-art bridge. It will also allow trains to carry more weight.
