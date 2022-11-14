Third edition of ‘Pan-India’ Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil-22’ will be conducted on 15-16 November
This National Level Coastal Defence Exercise was conceptualised in 2018
The exercise was conceptualised to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security since ‘26/11’
Coastal Security is a major sub-set of Coastal Defence construct
The concept of ‘Sea Vigil’ is to activate the Coastal Security apparatus across India and assess the overarching Coastal Defence mechanism.
