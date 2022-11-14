Coastal Defence Exercise Sea Vigil-22

Third edition of ‘Pan-India’ Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil-22’ will be conducted on 15-16 November

14 Nov, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Coastal Defence Exercise Sea Vigil-22

This National Level Coastal Defence Exercise was conceptualised in 2018

14 Nov, 2022

Coastal Defence Exercise Sea Vigil-22

The exercise was conceptualised to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security since ‘26/11’

14 Nov, 2022

Coastal Defence Exercise Sea Vigil-22

Coastal Security is a major sub-set of Coastal Defence construct

14 Nov, 2022

Coastal Defence Exercise Sea Vigil-22

The concept of ‘Sea Vigil’ is to activate the Coastal Security apparatus across India and assess the overarching Coastal Defence mechanism.

14 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Yummy Indian Recipes For Weight Loss

 Find Out More