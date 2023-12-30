PICS: Ayodhya Airport With Ramayana Tales, Modern Amenities
30 Dec, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Named Maharshi Valmiki Antarraashtriya Hawai Adda Ayodhyadham, the airport boasts a unique architectural style and interior design.
Airport’s architect, Vipul Varshney, mentioned that during the construction phase, it was emphasised that this should be the only airport in the world that beautifully and soulfully narrates the tale of Ramayana.
Vibrant murals illustrating various scenes from the epic Ramayana and the life of Lord Ram are embellished in several parts of the airport.
The first phase of the airport has been designated as Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, with flights commencing operations from January 6, 2024.
Built at a cost of INR 350 crore, this futuristic airport has a runway of around 2,200 metres, best for A-321 type Aircraft. Additionally, the terminal is equipped with various amenities including nine check-in counters, three conveyor belts and five X-BIS machines.
The exterior of the terminal building showcases the architectural style of the soon-to-be-constructed Ram Mandir.
Even the primary gateway follows a similar construction approach, featuring a concrete core adorned with sandstone cladding that showcases stylized carvings
Thanks For Reading!
Next: New Delhi City Transformed Into A Desert - Check AI Viral Pictures