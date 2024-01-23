PICS: Huge Crowd Of Devotees Gather As Ram Mandir Opens For Public
23 Jan, 2024
Analiza Pathak
The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.
A large number of devotees, both locals and visitors from other states, gathered outside the main gates for hours since late on Monday night, waiting to enter the premises.
Carrying flags bearing visages of Lord Ram and chanting "Jai Shri Ram", the devotees waited for hours in the biting cold before the doors of the grand temple opened.
The gates were opened to the public from 7 am to 11:30 am and will be reopened from 2 pm to 7 pm.
An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived. Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple," Modi said in his address to the invitees.
The gates of the temple, decorated with flowers and lights, turned into selfie spots for the devotees as they gathered to join the queues.
The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, is 380 feet long from the east to the west, 250 feet wide and will eventually rise to 161 feet at the 'shikhar'. It is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors.
