PICS: Rahul Gandhi Visits Bengali Market, Old Delhi; Enjoys Chaat, Sharbat
19 Apr, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited the Matia Mahal market in old Delhi and the Bengali market on Monday and treated himself to popular dishes of these areas.
The Congress leader visited old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which is abuzz with activity during the month of Ramzan.
Rahul Gandhi visited a famous "sharbat" vendor in the Matia Mahal area and other eateries. He treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of "golgappas" at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market.
A large crowd gathered around the Congress leader in old Delhi. The people followed him around in the narrow streets and even raised slogans.
Rahul Gandhi interacted with people and posed for photos even as he took the food walk in Old Delhi's most congested area
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Powerful Women Politicians in India