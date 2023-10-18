Shraddhanjali Flyover In Guwahati, Zoo Road Bridge
18 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform ‘X’ to share a bird's eye view of the new Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati’s Zoo Road.
With much anticipation, he announced that the flyover will be open to the public tomorrow, on October 19.
The flyover, which features three lanes on each side, will ease traffic on RG Baruah road for the next 20 years.
The flyover was named after Shradhanjali Kanan, a popular park located at Zoo Road
The flyover starts from the Gauhati Commerce College Point to Sundarpur with one wing extending towards Geetanagar.
The length of the main stretch of the flyover is 1.98 km while that of the extended wing is 330 metres.
The flyover has been decorated with paintings and murals by local artists. Murals of wild animals adorn the pillars of the flyover while there are rainbow paintings on the walls of the flyover.
Reportedly, The project cost was Rs 316 crore.
