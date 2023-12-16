PICS: World's Largest Office Building, Surat Diamond Bouse
16 Dec, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading.
Spread across a 6.7 million square foot construction area, the Surat Diamond Bourse is now the world’s largest office building, even larger than the Pentagon.
The Diamond Bourse is the world’s largest interconnected building, as it houses over 4,500 interconnected offices.
The Surat Diamond Bourse comprises nine interconnected buildings connected by a 24 feet-wide spine corridor
The complex of 4,500 diamond trading offices can accommodate 67,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders.
Each office ranges from 300 to 75,000 square feet. The bourse also has a 2 million square feet parking area in its basement.
All the offices look over the landscape courts, which are designed on the concept of “Panchtatva” — the five elements, air, water, fire, earth and sky — spanning almost 200 feet wide and 300 feet long.
It features facilities such as safe deposit vaults, conference halls, multi-purpose halls, restaurants, banks, customs clearance house, convention centre, exhibition centres, training centres, entertainment areas and a club along with security plans.
Around 1.5 lakh people will get employment from the trading facility, as diamond buyers from all corners of the world will get a global platform to trade at Surat.