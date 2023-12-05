PM Modi's Photos with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Enthrall Social Media
05 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Italian PM shared this selfie on 'X' with the caption 'Good friends at COP28'
What enthralled the netizens was the hashtag Giorgia Meloni used - #Melodi
This tweet was reshared by Indian PM Narendra Modi.
PM Modi retweeted with the caption 'Meeting friends is always a delight'
PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni have also met earlier during the G20 Summit in India.
This photograph of the two world leaders sharing a light moment also went viral.
