India Gets New Parliament House
28 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
PM Modi installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.
Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, PM Modi performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke divine blessings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building today amid mega celebrations.
PM Modi released the coin and the stamp at the inauguration event held at the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building.
The new Parliament building used manufactured sand or M-sand from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana in the concrete mix for the construction activities.
Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No 1.
The new Parliament House will have separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.
The new Parliament building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.
The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.
The material used for the new building has been acquired from various parts of the country.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Hilarious Excuses for Not Doing School Homework