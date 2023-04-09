PM Modi's Jungle Safari At Bandipur Tiger Reserve
09 Apr, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
PM Modi went on a safari at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.
PM Modi covered about 20-km distance in the open jeep during the safari.
PM Modi interacted with the frontline field staff at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
PM Modi was seen trying his hand at camera and capturing pisturesque beauty at the reserve.
PM Modi's fashion statement was spot on as he wore a khaki-coloured shirt and pants for jungle safari.
