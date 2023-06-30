In Pics: PM Modi Interacts With People In Delhi Metro
30 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled on the metro to attend an event at Delhi University.
rime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University
Students delighted to see PM Modi on Delhi Metro heading to Delhi University's centenary celebrations today
Students paying respect to PM Modi while he is on his way to head Delhi University's centenary celebrations today
Students filled with enthusiasm and happiness while sitting with PM M
He attended the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the chief guest.
