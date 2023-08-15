PM Modi’s Turbans On I-Day Over The Years

15 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

PM Modi is known for his tradition of wearing colorful turbans for his Independence Day look since 2014.

This year, PM Modi chose a multi-coloured Rajasthani-style turban with a long trail as his headgear. He donned an off-white kurta with white pants, and a jacket with a pocket square.

In 2022, the PM donned a white safa with tricolour strips and a long trail as his headgear.

In 2021, PM Modi wore a Kolhapuri Pheta-style turban with a long trail extending to his ankle.

In 2020, he chose a combination of orange and yellow turban, complementing it with a white scarf worn like a mask, featuring orange borders.

In 2019, The PM decided to wear a Rajasthani-style turban with hues of orange and green, matching it with a simple white half-sleeved kurta.

In 2018, PM Modi selected shades of red and saffron for his turban, creating a vivid contrast against his white kurta.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Independence Day: 10 Notable Freedom Fighters You Should Know

 Find Out More