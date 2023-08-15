PM Modi’s Turbans On I-Day Over The Years
PM Modi is known for his tradition of wearing colorful turbans for his Independence Day look since 2014.
This year, PM Modi chose a multi-coloured Rajasthani-style turban with a long trail as his headgear. He donned an off-white kurta with white pants, and a jacket with a pocket square.
In 2022, the PM donned a white safa with tricolour strips and a long trail as his headgear.
In 2021, PM Modi wore a Kolhapuri Pheta-style turban with a long trail extending to his ankle.
In 2020, he chose a combination of orange and yellow turban, complementing it with a white scarf worn like a mask, featuring orange borders.
In 2019, The PM decided to wear a Rajasthani-style turban with hues of orange and green, matching it with a simple white half-sleeved kurta.
In 2018, PM Modi selected shades of red and saffron for his turban, creating a vivid contrast against his white kurta.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Independence Day: 10 Notable Freedom Fighters You Should Know