Varun Gandhi Educational Qualifications, Political Journey

13 Mar, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Varun Gandhi, born on March 13, 1980, is an Indian politician and a Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha, representing the Pilibhit constituency

He won the 2009 general election from Pilibhit with a significant margin and has been successful in subsequent elections

Varun Gandhi has been involved in controversial incidents, including hate speech allegations in 2009 for which he was acquitted in 2013

He openly supported the 2011 anti-graft movement led by Anna Hazare and offered his official residence for protests

Varun Gandhi has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was once considered a rising star within the party before facing a decline in popularity

Known for his pro-youth, pro-farmer, and pro-poor initiatives, Varun Gandhi has been active in advocating for issues affecting these segments of society

2013, he became the only Lok Sabha MP to utilize the total fund available under the MPLAD scheme, showcasing his commitment to constituency development

Varun Gandhi held significant positions within the BJP, serving as the party's general secretary and being in charge of West Bengal affairs

He made headlines for comparing Rajnath Singh to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during a public rally

Despite his initial rise within the BJP, Varun Gandhi's future within the party became uncertain after falling out of favor with the central leadership due to various factors including his social media posts calling for accountability

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal CM's Family Background

 Find Out More