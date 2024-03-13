Varun Gandhi Educational Qualifications, Political Journey
13 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Varun Gandhi, born on March 13, 1980, is an Indian politician and a Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha, representing the Pilibhit constituency
He won the 2009 general election from Pilibhit with a significant margin and has been successful in subsequent elections
Varun Gandhi has been involved in controversial incidents, including hate speech allegations in 2009 for which he was acquitted in 2013
He openly supported the 2011 anti-graft movement led by Anna Hazare and offered his official residence for protests
Varun Gandhi has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was once considered a rising star within the party before facing a decline in popularity
Known for his pro-youth, pro-farmer, and pro-poor initiatives, Varun Gandhi has been active in advocating for issues affecting these segments of society
2013, he became the only Lok Sabha MP to utilize the total fund available under the MPLAD scheme, showcasing his commitment to constituency development
Varun Gandhi held significant positions within the BJP, serving as the party's general secretary and being in charge of West Bengal affairs
He made headlines for comparing Rajnath Singh to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during a public rally
Despite his initial rise within the BJP, Varun Gandhi's future within the party became uncertain after falling out of favor with the central leadership due to various factors including his social media posts calling for accountability
