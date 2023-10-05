Premanand Ji Maharaj's Life-Changing Motivational Quotes
"Human life is for the path of truth. Be good, serve your parents, serve the sick, help the needy; this is human life."
"The only solution to all problems is to accept God as your true refuge; do not allow someone else in His place."
"Do not pay attention to what others are doing; focus only on improving yourself."
"We receive true love from the Lord. Someone cannot love us because they do not even know us."
"The strength in the name of the Lord is greater than any pilgrimage, festival, or celebration, so immerse yourself in the name of the Lord."
"If you want to calm your mind, stabilize your mind, then the only solution is to take refuge in the Lord's feet and chant His name."
"To calm anger, there is only one solution: instead of thinking about what their duty is towards you, think about what your duty is towards them."
"A person does not cause you pain; your actions (Karm) result in pain through that person."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Prediction: Heavy Rainfall in These States