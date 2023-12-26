9 Cutest Photos Of Prithvi Ambani
26 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Prithvi Ambani looks adorable in a red koti-jacket as he poses in his grandfather, Mukesh Ambani's arms.
Here, the 'Junior Ambani' is posing with his father Akash Ambani and grandfather Mukesh Ambani.
'Dadi' Nita Ambani is walking with Prithvi Ambani in this photo.
Prithvi Ambani poses with Mukesh and Nita Ambani as the latter smiles to the camera.
Seems like Mukesh Ambani is Prithvi's favourite, as he nests himself in his arms and walks along with his mother, Shloka Mehta.
Here, Prithvi Ambani is sitting with his mother, Shloka Mehta, who is now also a mother to a beautiful daughter.
Prithvi Ambani looks handsome in a yellow Indian outfit here.
This photograph is from Prithvi Ambani's birthday celebration.
Holding mother Shloka Mehta's hand, Prithvi looks smart in chequered pants and a white tee.
