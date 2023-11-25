Pushkar Camel Fair 2023: Glimpse Of Tradition In Rajasthan
25 Nov, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The Pushkar Fair is primarily a fair where livestock trading takes place on a massive scale. Earlier Traders and farmers from the Thar Desert region bought and sold camels, horses, cattle, and other animals.
Also called the Pushkar Camel Fair, it starts with the Hindu calendar month of Kartik and ends on the Kartik Purnima. It typically coincides with late October and early November in the Gregorian calendar.
The Pushkar Fair stands as a testament to the vibrant cultural tapestry and rich traditions of this enchanting state.
It is also a fair where one gets to experience spiritual rituals, and gets to witness the unique culture of the Rajasthani people.
Here you will find thousands of camels, all beautifully decorated with colourful bridles and accessories.
This is also when you will get to witness camel races, camel dance performances, folk music and dance performances, acrobats, traditional puppet shows, and several other competitions.
Cultural events and competitions include dances, the “longest moustache” contest, tug of war between women teams as well as men teams, the “matka phod”, “bridal competition”, races of camels, and others.
Earlier the fair had a pretty straightforward agenda – to procure or sell off livestock. Today, it is still that but it has also evolved into a multi-dimensional extravaganza.