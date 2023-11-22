Pyaar Ka Punchnama To Dhamaka: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of Kartik Aaryan
22 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety- Friends since childhood, Sonu and Titu's bond is tested when naive Titu chooses to wed Sweety, who is determined to destroy their bond.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama- Three young men who share an apartment live idyllic bachelor lives until matters of the heart throw chaos into the mix.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- Ruhan consents to drive Reet home following an accident. But after several unfortunate events, he finds himself embroiled in her family's feud.
Dhamaka- When two identical twins from different backgrounds develop feelings for the same girl, trouble follows.
Luka Chuppi- Reporter Guddu moves in with Rashmi after falling in love with her. But when their families believe they have eloped, their lives become chaotic.
Pati Patni Aur Woh- Things take a sudden turn when Vedika's husband, Chintu Tyagi, develops feelings for a young fashion designer named Tapasya.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2- The idea of true romance that three young bachelors had once wanted is very different from the reality of relationships.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu And These States