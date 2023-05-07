Rabindranath Tagore | Born: 7 May 1861 | Died: 7 August 1941
Rabindranath Tagore Was First Non-European to Win Nobel Prize In Literature
With The Money From Nobel Prize, Rabindranath Founded Visva- Bharati University in Shantiniketan.
Rabindranath Tagore Suffered From Partial Colour Deficiency Called Protanopia
Rabindranath Tagore Composed National Anthems For India and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's National Anthem 'Sri Lanka Matha' Composer Ananda Samarakoon Was Tagore's Disciple At Visva-Bharati University
King George V of England knighted Rabindranath Tagore in 1915 for his great contribution in the field of literature. However, following the tragic massacre at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919, he renounced his title.
Tagore was once invited by Albert Einstein at his home. The two talked about religion and science and their chat has been documented in the “Note on the Nature of Reality”.
Preface of Rabindranath Tagore's Famed Work, Gitanjali, Was Written by W.B. Yeats
Tagore Was A Fellow Of The Royal Asiatic Society. He was Referred To As “the Bard of Bengal.”
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tara Sutaria Exudes Modern-Day Princess Vibes