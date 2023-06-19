Rahul completed his school in New Delhi and Dehradun
19 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Rahul went to St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi to get a bachelor’s degree in History.
Rahul later moved switched to Harvard University in the United States in order to complete his graduation.
Rahul Gandhi has a black belt in Aikodo, a Japanese martial art.
Rahul Gandhi was voted as the most eligible bachelor in India in 2014.
Rahul Gandhi silently looked after Nirbhaya's family after the incident in 2012.
Rahul Gandhi declared as a farmer by the official website of Congress in the year 2004
Rahul Gandhi Kept his Personal Life always Away from others
In 2004, he was elected to the LS for the first time from Amethi constituency in UP
On 11 December 2017, he was elected President of the Indian National Congress.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Resorts in Goa