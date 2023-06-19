Rahul completed his school in New Delhi and Dehradun

19 Jun, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Rahul went to St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi to get a bachelor’s degree in History.

Rahul later moved switched to Harvard University in the United States in order to complete his graduation.

Rahul Gandhi has a black belt in Aikodo, a Japanese martial art.

Rahul Gandhi was voted as the most eligible bachelor in India in 2014.

Rahul Gandhi silently looked after Nirbhaya's family after the incident in 2012.

Rahul Gandhi declared as a farmer by the official website of Congress in the year 2004

Rahul Gandhi Kept his Personal Life always Away from others

In 2004, he was elected to the LS for the first time from Amethi constituency in UP

On 11 December 2017, he was elected President of the Indian National Congress.

