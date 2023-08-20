Rahul Gandhi's Bike Ride In Ladakh (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

20 Aug, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a motorcycle from Leh to Pangong Lake in the Union Territory of Ladakh. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

This is Rahul Gandhi's first to Ladakh since the region was made a Union territory after being carved out of J&K in 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi wore full biking gear including a helmet, riding boots, gloves and jacket. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi shared several pictures of his motorcycle expedition from Leh to Pangong. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Gandhi reached Leh on a two-day visit on Thursday, later deciding to extend his stay in the region by four more days. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a KTM 390 Adventure. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi covered more than 130 km on motorcycle. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi stayed overnight at Pangong Lake where a token celebration was organised to mark the birth anniversary of his father and ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi's visit to the district assumes significance as LAHDC, Kargil is going to polls on September 10. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Kargil next week. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi's trip to Leh has been described as "non-political" by Congress. (Photo: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Ex-PM

 Find Out More