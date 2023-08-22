Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'
22 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is touring Ladakh
The leader is visiting Ladakh on his father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary
Rahul Gandhi earlier posted pictures from his bike trip on social media
The Congress leader is going to Pangong Lake from Leh on his bike
Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi believed that Pangong Tso is one of the most beautiful places in the world
Some pictures posted are captioned 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'
There are photographs that have a couplet from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as caption
The Congress leader was initally supposed to be in the Union Territory for two days
Later, he extended his stay by four more days to cover Nubra Valley and Kargil district along with Pangong lake
Rahul Gandhi is seen interacting with the locals and playing with children
All of these photographs have been posted on the official account of Congress on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter)
