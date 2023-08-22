Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'

22 Aug, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is touring Ladakh

The leader is visiting Ladakh on his father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi earlier posted pictures from his bike trip on social media

The Congress leader is going to Pangong Lake from Leh on his bike

Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi believed that Pangong Tso is one of the most beautiful places in the world

Some pictures posted are captioned 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'

There are photographs that have a couplet from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as caption

The Congress leader was initally supposed to be in the Union Territory for two days

Later, he extended his stay by four more days to cover Nubra Valley and Kargil district along with Pangong lake

Rahul Gandhi is seen interacting with the locals and playing with children

All of these photographs have been posted on the official account of Congress on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter)

