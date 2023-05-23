Check Weather Update Today
23 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD said heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana on 24 May.
Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh will witness rains on May 24.
Rainfall is expected at most places over Western Himalayan Region till May 26.
Rainfall with thunderstorm expected over Uttarakhand on May 24 and 25, and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 24 May
Heavy rainfall likely over Himachal on May 23 and 24, over Punjab, Haryana on 24 May
Hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh on May 23 and 24.
Dust-storm, thunderstorm with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Rajasthan during till May 25.
Rainfall with thunderstorm likely to continue over Assam and Meghalaya during next 4 days.
Rainfall with thunderstorm likely over West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Immigration Friendly Countries for Indians