Cyclone Mandous On-Track to Re-emerge

The cyclone is likely to ride the peninsula to the west coast while weakening further and re-emerge into the southeast

12 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Cyclone Mandous To Re-emerge

The IMD predicted the cyclone to re-emerge into the adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coast as well.

12 Dec, 2022

Cyclone Mandous: Destructions

Around 300 buildings were damaged, while the city saw more than 500 tree uprootings

12 Dec, 2022

Cyclone Mandous

The cyclone made landfall near Chennai in the late hours of Friday, after which it tore through the state before weakening into a depression.

12 Dec, 2022

Rainfall Warning

IMD warns of light to moderate rainfall in most places over southern India which includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala

12 Dec, 2022

