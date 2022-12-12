The cyclone is likely to ride the peninsula to the west coast while weakening further and re-emerge into the southeast
12 Dec, 2022
The IMD predicted the cyclone to re-emerge into the adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coast as well.
12 Dec, 2022
Around 300 buildings were damaged, while the city saw more than 500 tree uprootings
12 Dec, 2022
The cyclone made landfall near Chennai in the late hours of Friday, after which it tore through the state before weakening into a depression.
12 Dec, 2022
IMD warns of light to moderate rainfall in most places over southern India which includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala
12 Dec, 2022
